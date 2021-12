Updated on: December 15, 2021 12:16 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Has Benares changed completely? Have the ghats, temples, roads been transformed?

What Modi said after midnight inspection of Varanasi station and roads? Why Modi convened BJP CMs meet in Varanasi? Why all these CMs will now proceed to Ayodhya? for more watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma on India TV.