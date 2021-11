Updated on: November 08, 2021 23:20 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : Devotees take a dip in toxic Yamuna water as Chhath Puja festivities commence

The first day of Chhath Puja commenced on Monday as devotees took a dip in the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj. Devotees, however, expressed disappointment with the quality of water in the river as a thick layer of toxic foam could be seen on the surface of the river due to rising pollution levels in the national capital.