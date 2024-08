Updated on: August 01, 2024 23:04 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Cloud burst... flood came... brought death with itself

Today, heavy rains...cloud burst...and landslides caused huge devastation in many states of the country...cloud bursts at four places in Himachal's Shimla...Kallu...and Mandi...and flood. My house...house...shop...everything was washed away...