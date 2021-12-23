Updated on: December 24, 2021 6:11 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Blame game begins between Amarinder, Sidhu, Channi and Sukhbir Badal over Ludhiana blast

Why PM Modi said in Varanasi, ‘cow is our holy mother, we worship cows’. Samajwadi party holds joint rally with RLD in Aligarh, Tikait performs ‘havan’ at Kisan Ghat. Watch Aaj ki baat with Rajat Sharma to know more.