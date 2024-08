Updated on: August 19, 2024 22:51 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Accused to undergo polygraph test. Will truth surface?

In the case of the rape and brutal murder of a trainee doctor, the CBI's questioning of Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, continued for the fourth consecutive day today. The CBI has already interrogated Ghosh for about 40 hours,