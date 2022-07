Updated on: July 29, 2022 9:43 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: 4 held for cattle smuggling in Gurugram, 29 cows recovered from 2 vehicles

A team of cow protection in Delhi-NCR's Gurugram area held smugglers carrying 29 cows in vechiles. A similar incident was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district where a Muslim family accused of consuming beef was threatened last night at their home. Watch this episode of Aaj Ki Baat.