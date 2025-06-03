Yogi government approves 20% police quota for Agniveers in major UP Cabinet decision UP government has approved 20% reservation for former Agniveers in direct recruitment for police constables, PAC, mounted police, and firemen posts. The decision, taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath, aims to provide post-service employment to youth serving under Agnipath scheme.

Lucknow:

In a significant policy move, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved 20% reservation for former Agniveers in state police recruitment. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting held earlier in the day at 11 am.

According to the official announcement, the reservation will apply to direct recruitment in several key categories within the police department, including civil police constables, PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary), mounted police constables, and firemen.

The state government said the quota is intended to support the integration of ex-Agniveers into civil services after their four-year military service under the Agnipath scheme. The move is part of Uttar Pradesh’s larger effort to provide post-service employment opportunities to Agniveers and recognise their contribution to national defence.

Who are Agniveers?

Agniveers are youth recruited under the Agnipath scheme, a short-term military recruitment initiative launched by the Government of India in June 2022. The scheme is aimed at infusing a younger, tech-savvy, and dynamic profile into the Indian armed forces — including the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Candidates aged 17.5 to 23 years are eligible to apply. Once selected, Agniveers serve for four years, which includes six months of training and three-and-a-half years of active duty.

What happens after four years?

After completing their four-year tenure, around 25% of Agniveers are selected for permanent roles in the armed forces based on merit and performance. The remaining personnel are released with a Seva Nidhi package of approximately Rs 11–12 lakh, without any pension benefits.

The UP government's decision to reserve 20% of police posts is expected to provide a critical employment pathway for these trained young individuals and marks a significant step in mainstreaming Agniveers into civilian roles.