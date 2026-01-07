Yogi Cabinet approves 13 key proposals including sops for semiconductor manufacturing to attract investments The Yogi government has decided to offer special incentives to attract large investments under the Semiconductor Policy 2024. Semiconductor units will receive interest subsidies, employee cost reimbursement, and exemption from net SGST for 10 years.

Lucknow:

In a major push to boost high-end manufacturing and generate large-scale employment, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday approved a significant proposal to attract large-scale investments under the Semiconductor Policy 2024. The state government has decided to offer special, case-by-case incentives for semiconductor projects involving investments of Rs 3,000 crore or more.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna briefed the media after the Cabinet meeting, stating that 14 proposals were placed before the Cabinet, of which 13 were approved.

Special incentives to attract global investment

Khanna said semiconductor manufacturing is rapidly expanding in countries such as the US, Europe, Japan, and Taiwan, and the Yogi government aims to position Uttar Pradesh as a major hub for this emerging sector. To achieve this, the Cabinet has approved tailored incentives on a case-to-case basis for large investors.

Under the policy, semiconductor units will be eligible for interest subsidy, employee cost reimbursement, GST exemptions for 10 years, and power tariff subsidy of up to Rs 2 per unit for 10 years.

He added that 100 per cent reimbursement of EPF (employees' provident fund) contributions for Uttar Pradesh-based professionals, capped at Rs 2,000 per month, along with concessions in water charges, would also be provided. "The objective is to attract major global players in the semiconductor sector and position Uttar Pradesh as a preferred investment destination," Khanna said, noting that the industry is currently dominated by the US, Europe, Japan and Taiwan.

New bus station to be built in Pilibhit

The Cabinet also approved the construction of a modern bus station in Pilibhit near the district headquarters on Tanakpur Road. The facility will be built on 1.317 hectares (approximately 7,000 square meters) of Revenue Department land, which will be leased to the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation for 30 years, extendable up to 90 years.

The new bus station will significantly benefit passengers travelling to Uttarakhand and Nepal. The project is expected to be completed within two years.

500-bed multi super speciality hospital in Varanasi

The Cabinet cleared the proposal to build a 500-bed multi super speciality hospital at the Shyama Prasad Gupta SSPG Divisional District Hospital campus in Varanasi after demolishing 11 dilapidated and unusable buildings.

The hospital will be constructed at a cost of Rs 315.48 crore and is expected to be completed within four years. Of the total cost, 60 per cent (around Rs 189 crore) will be borne by the Centre and 40 per cent (around Rs 126 crore) by the state government. This project will greatly enhance advanced healthcare facilities for patients in Purvanchal.

Changes approved in recruitment of sports officers

The Cabinet approved amendments to the recruitment process for Regional Sports Officers in the Sports Department. A total of 18 posts are sanctioned in the department. According to the cabinet's decision, two-thirds (12 posts) will be filled through promotion and one-third (6 posts) by international medal-winning players (Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games). Earlier, the posts were split equally between promotion and international athletes. The new system aims to provide opportunities to both experienced officers and outstanding sportspersons.

Old PAC buildings in Kanpur to be demolished

The Cabinet also approved the demolition of old and dilapidated residential buildings of the 37th Battalion PAC in Kanpur. In their place, 108 new Type-1 Special residential units will be constructed, improving housing facilities for PAC personnel.

NFSU off-campus to come up in Varanasi

The Cabinet gave approval to provide 50 acres of land free of cost for setting up an off-campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, in Varanasi. The land, located in Raja Talab tehsil, will be given to the university on a 99-year lease from the Animal Husbandry Department.

The new campus is expected to significantly strengthen forensic science education, cybercrime studies and criminal investigation capabilities in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviews Mission Karmayogi progress, calls for stronger capacity building

Also Read: UP Cabinet decisions: Ancestral property registration at Rs 10,000; rent agreements get 90% cheaper