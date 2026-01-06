UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviews Mission Karmayogi progress, calls for stronger capacity building CM Yogi directed all departments and government institutions to design need-based training modules and upload them on the iGOT portal. He made a seven-day capacity-building programme mandatory for all officers and employees.

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday conducted a detailed review of the progress made under Mission Karmayogi (India's initiative to transform its civil services into a citizen-centric, future-ready, and competent workforce by shifting from rule-based to role-based training) and discussed the upcoming action plan during a high-level meeting. The discussion focused on the mission’s implementation, training framework, status of digital platforms and capacity-building efforts across various departments.

During the meeting, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission, S Radha Chauhan, presented a comprehensive roadmap highlighting the current status and future strategy for implementing Mission Karmayogi in Uttar Pradesh.

‘Mission Karmayogi a transformational initiative’

Addressing the meeting, CM Yogi described Mission Karmayogi as a transformative initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the mission aims to develop a skilled and efficient workforce by blending a global outlook with values rooted in Indian culture.

He added that the initiative is playing a crucial role in making governance more responsive, accountable and outcome-oriented, in line with future administrative challenges.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that Mission Karmayogi aims to connect over 30 lakh civil servants at the Centre, around 2.2 crore government personnel in states, and nearly 50 lakh functionaries of urban local bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions with structured capacity-building programmes.

For continuous and comprehensive online training of civil servants, the iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training) digital platform has been developed. The platform has become the world’s largest government-driven capacity-building initiative, with over 1.45 crore registered users.

Currently, iGOT offers 4,179 training courses, including more than 840 courses in Hindi and 540 courses in 15 regional languages. Over 6.7 crore courses have been completed, with a completion rate exceeding 70 per cent, reflecting the platform’s wide acceptance and effectiveness.

Uttar Pradesh leads the country in iGOT implementation

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the leading state in the effective implementation of iGOT Karmayogi. More than 18.8 lakh personnel from the state have been onboarded, accounting for 93 per cent of total onboarding across the country in 2025.

Additionally, over 10 lakh users in the state have completed at least one training course, while 72 lakh courses have been completed, contributing to 99 per cent of total course completions nationwide this year. This achievement marks a significant step towards strengthening good governance, administrative efficiency and citizen-centric service delivery in the state.

CM Yogi directed all departments and government institutions to design need-based training modules and upload them on the iGOT portal. He made a seven-day capacity-building programme mandatory for all officers and employees, instructing that it be linked to promotions and Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs).

He also stressed the need for all training centres operating across the state to develop updated capacity-building courses to enhance the efficiency of newly recruited personnel. The Chief Minister instructed that Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security must be compulsorily included in the curriculum of all departments and government institutions to prepare personnel for emerging technological challenges.

He also encouraged departments to upload best governance practices and case studies from Uttar Pradesh on the ‘Amrit Gyan Kosh’ platform, noting that quality case studies from the state can serve as learning models nationwide. He further instructed that field-level personnel, including ANMs, ASHA workers, police constables, Panchayati Raj functionaries and urban local body staff, be given priority through practical, task-based and need-driven training programmes.