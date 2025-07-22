Yogi Cabinet announces double boost for women: Stamp duty cut, Rs 7,000 monthly stipend under insurance scheme The UP Cabinet has approved two major decisions aimed at empowering women. First, it reduced stamp duty to just 1% for property registered in a woman’s name. Second, under the Centre’s Bima Sakhi scheme, women working as LIC agents will receive a monthly stipend of up to Rs 7,000.

In a major decision aimed at promoting women’s empowerment, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved a significant reduction in stamp duty for property registered in the name of women. According to the new rule, only 1% stamp duty will be levied on such registrations, compared to the standard rate, thereby easing the financial burden on women buyers. The move, announced after a Cabinet meeting, is being hailed as a landmark step toward increasing property ownership among women in the state. Minister Ravindra Jaiswal stated that the decision is expected to benefit lakhs of women across Uttar Pradesh.

Currently, property buyers in Uttar Pradesh are required to pay 7% stamp duty. Under the earlier provision, women were eligible for a 1% discount only on properties worth up to Rs 10 lakh, effectively limiting their maximum savings to Rs 10,000. However, with the new approval, women can now avail up to Rs 1 lakh in savings on stamp duty when purchasing a property valued at up to Rs 1 crore. The 1% concession will be applicable on property purchases across both urban and rural areas, significantly easing the cost burden and encouraging more women to own property.

Stamp department’s proposal approved by Cabinet

The proposal was put forward by the Uttar Pradesh Stamp and Registration Department, which suggested extending the 1% stamp duty concession for women on property purchases up to Rs 1 crore. The proposal was cleared during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.

Out of 38 proposals tabled during the meeting, 37 were approved, including this key measure aimed at promoting women’s economic participation and property ownership across the state. This move is expected to incentivise more women to invest in real estate and secure property in their names.

Monthly income boost under Centre’s ‘Bima Sakhi’ scheme

In another pro-women initiative, women associated with the Centre’s ‘Bima Sakhi’ scheme can now earn up to Rs 7,000 per month. Under this scheme, women working as LIC agents will receive a monthly stipend plus commission for the first three years of service.

Year 1: Rs 7,000/month stipend Year 2: Rs 6,000/month stipend Year 3: Rs 5,000/month stipend

This financial support is aimed at encouraging women to become self-reliant while promoting insurance awareness in rural areas. The scheme, which began in December 2024, is already benefiting over 2.05 lakh women.

Eligibility and rollout

The scheme is open to women aged 18 to 70 years who have passed Class 10. After completing the required training, they begin receiving payments and can start working as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) agents. These twin decisions mark a significant push toward women’s economic empowerment in Uttar Pradesh.