Yogi Adityanath in state assembly: Uttar Pradesh has set goal of becoming 1 trillion economy soon Yogi Adityanath said the growth rate of Uttar Pradesh is the highest in the country. "Our 10 sectors are industrial development, MSME, IT electronic, second sector is agriculture sector, it has all the institutes related to agriculture,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday addressed the state budget session and said that Uttar Pradesh has set a goal of becoming a 1 trillion economy and India is on its way to becoming a 5 trillion economy.

“I can understand your pain that your leaders say that India can never develop so you will follow them. India has become the 5th largest economy in the world today, there is no doubt that India will become a country with a 5 trillion economy in 2027,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath said some people may not like it because those who have their own personal agenda will not respect the development of the country.

“India has extended a comprehensive program under the direction of Prime Minister Modi ji, in this order, Uttar Pradesh has also divided the program into 10 sectors from 2022, in which monthly CM dashboard. There is a review, and every 3 months I also review it,” he said.

The chief minister said from an economy of 12 lakh crores, when our government came in 2017 will emerge as an economy of 27.5 lakh crores by the end of this financial year. He stated that this is happening when the world went through a period of economic recession after the global epidemic Corona.

During the state budget session, CM Yogi said this country worked to lift 25 crore people from the poverty line in 10 years under the leadership of the Prime Minister, similarly, the Uttar Pradesh government helped 6 crore people in 10 years.

“Mahakumbh alone is going to generate growth of 3 lakh crores in the economy of Uttar Pradesh, women are being given opportunities in every sector. Uttar Pradesh was a state full of natural resources, your socialist government made it sick, in the coming time this state is going to go to great heights,” he said.