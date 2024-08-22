Yogi Adityanath hits out at SP, says party's model mirrors 'Nawab brand' seen in Kannauj | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MYOGIADITYANATH Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated the 'Rojgar Mela' in Muzaffarnagar and distributed appointment letters to youths. During his address, he also paid homage to former Prime Minister and farmers' champion Chaudhary Charan Singh. The Chief Minister highlighted the progress in Uttar Pradesh, stating that before 2017, the state was plagued by lawlessness, but now daughters and traders are safe.

CM Yogi also noted that while Muzaffarnagar once witnessed riots, it has now gained a new identity. He assured that the future of the youth will not be compromised. Additionally, he criticised the Samajwadi Party (SP) for allegedly protecting criminals in Ayodhya and for the previous government's handling of law and order. He emphasised that there will be no tolerance for those who commit crimes against women.

CM Yogi hits out at Samajwadi Party

The Chief Minister praised the current government's achievements, including rapid development, timely payments to sugarcane farmers, and progress in ensuring safety. He condemned the SP’s model of governance, referring to the recent incidents in Kannauj and accusing the party’s leaders of "siding with perpetrators of rape." "The model of the Samajwadi Party is the same as what has been seen in Kannauj, the 'Nawab brand'...When action is taken, the head of the Samajwadi Party is seen shamelessly standing with those rapists..." CM Yogi added.

'Yogi Adityanath is best CM in country'

Earlier on August 19, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya praised CM Yogi Adityanath and said that the state has the best Chief Minister in the country. While addressing an event on Sunday, the Deputy CM said that the "double-engine" government in the state is doing the best work in the country. "People know and believe that our double-engine government is doing the best work in the country since Independence. Is there any other leader like PM (Narendra) Modi in the world, and is there any other CM like Yogi Adityanath in the country?" Keshav Prasad said. "When our PM Modi is the most influential leader in the world and when our CM is the best in the country, the best work is being done," he added.

ALSO READ: Yogi Adityanath focuses on strengthening coordination at key RSS-BJP meet