Yogi Adityanath hits back at Akhilesh Yadav, says 'Not everyone's hands can fit on bulldozer'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yogi Adityanath

The war of words between Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav intensified after the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister hit back at the Samajwadi Party chief on his 'bulldozer remark.' On Tuesday, the SP chief said that as soon as the Samajwadi government is formed in 2027, the bulldozers of the entire state will head towards Gorakhpur.

The CM said, "...Not everyone's hands can fit on a bulldozer...Iske liye dil aur dimaag dodo chahiye. Bulldozer jaise shamta aur pratigya jismein ho wahi bulldozer chala sakta hai..."

The SP chief further said, "Samajwadi Party national president and former chief minister Shri Akhilesh Yadav has said that BJP will be wiped out in the 2027 assembly elections and the country's politics will be affected by its election results. Innocent people are being persecuted under the BJP government. Farmers are troubled. The future of the youth is bleak. Every section of society is troubled and in a bad state. As soon as the Samajwadi government is formed in 2027, the bulldozers of the entire state will head towards Gorakhpur.

Both the leaders had also sparred on DNA remark. Earlier, hitting back at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his 'DNA' jibe at the Samajwadi Party, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said he should first understand the meaning of the abbreviation before hurling allegations. The SP chief, without naming Adityanath, said those who speak a lot also have to listen a lot. Slamming the chief minister, Yadav said on X, "You should have known the full form before making allegations. DNA = Deoxyribonucleic Acid. Even if you knew you would not be able to speak it. People who get MPs and MLAs recruited in crores and billions, the less they speak the more respect they have."

Adityanath had on Tuesday attacked the Samajwadi Party, saying anarchy and hooliganism are ingrained in its DNA and it has torn apart the social fabric and created an identity crisis for the people.