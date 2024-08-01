'Have not come here to do job': CM Yogi Adityanath compares 2016 crime data with 2024 in UP Assembly

Thursday, August 01, 2024
     
The chief minister's statement in the Assembly came a day after a video showed revellers harassing a couple on a bike in Lucknow's Gomtinagar.

Reported By : Vishal Pratap Singh Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Lucknow
Updated on: August 01, 2024 21:12 IST
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at the opposition in the state assembly today (August 1), saying that he has not come to do just a job in the government. Targeting the opposition parties, he said that whoever creates anarchy will face the consequences of the same. He added that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) should not have the misconception that they will be able to deceive the public again and again through schemes like 'Khata Khat-Khata Khat'. CM Yogi also explained the data regarding crime incidents in the state in 2024 as compared to 2016.

Opposition creates chaos in Uttar Pradesh 

Lashing out at the opposition, CM Yogi said, 'They work to breach the security of businessmen and daughters of the state. They create chaos and make the lives of ordinary people miserable. It is my responsibility, I have not come here to do the job, not at all. I have come here to check that whosoever is creating a ruckus like situation will suffer for it. I have come here so that we will fight against them. This fight is not our ordinary fight. This is not a fight for prestige either. If I had to gain prestige, I would have got more prestige in my monastery (math). I do not need it.'

Data of crime in Uttar Pradesh 

Speaking on crime in the state in the assembly, CM Yogi Adityanath said, 'If I compare the figures of 2016 and 2024, there has been an 86.47% reduction in robbery cases, 78.17% reduction in robbery cases, 43.21% reduction in murder cases, 70% reduction in ransom and kidnapping cases. In crime related to women, the dowry mortality rate has decreased by 17.43%, and rape cases have decreased by 25.30%. CM Yogi said that those who play with women's safety in the state will have to face the consequences.

