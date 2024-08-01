Uttar Pradesh: Mob harasses woman in Lucknow, 4 arrested, 8 cops face disciplinary action

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Snapshot from the horrific video in which several people were seen mistreating the woman.

A woman was groped and harassed by a mob in a waterlogged area near the underpass close to the Taj Hotel in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. The incident, captured on video, went viral on social media, prompting swift police action. Four suspects were arrested, and eight police officials, including the DCP, faced disciplinary measures for their handling of the situation.

Disciplinary actions taken against police officials

Following the incident, five police personnel, including the local police station in charge, were suspended. DCP (East Lucknow) Prabal Pratap Singh, Additional DCP Amit Kumawat, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anshu Jain were removed from their positions for negligence.

Details of the incident

In the video, the group of men is seen splashing water on the motorcycle, surrounding it, and pulling it from behind. The situation escalated when one of the men groped the woman riding pillion. The men only stopped when the woman fell off the motorcycle.

Arrests and further investigation

An FIR was lodged at Gomti Nagar police station, and four teams, including a crime team, were formed to apprehend the culprits. Four individuals, identified as Pawan Yadav, Sunil Kumar, Mohammed Arbaaz, and Viraj Sahu, were arrested based on CCTV footage and evidence collected.

Police Commissioner’s statement

Lucknow Police Commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar confirmed the arrests and ongoing raids to apprehend other suspects. Acknowledging the apparent negligence, Sengar announced the removal of senior officials and the suspension of local police personnel involved.

Charges against the accused

The arrested individuals have been booked under sections 191(2) (rioting) and 74 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police continue their efforts to bring all involved to justice.

