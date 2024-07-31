Lucknow horror: Woman pillion 'harassed' by men enjoying rain under Taj hotel bridge, two arrested | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Snapshot from the horrific video in which several people were seen mistreating the woman

Police on Wednesday arrested two persons after a video went viral in which dozens of people were seen harassing a woman under the Taj Hotel bridge, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. The woman, sitting pillion with a man on a motorcycle during the rain, fell from the bike as the harassers stopped and started pulling the vehicle.

The accused are seen enjoying rain in knee-deep water under the Taj Hotel bridge. They ran towards the biker seeing a woman with him and started splashing water on the duo. Police intervened and dispersed the unruly crowd at the bridge.

Taking prompt action in the matter, the police filed an FIR and nabbed two accused.

