Yogi Adityanath attends Janmashtami celebrations at Gorakhnath Temple, interacts with kids | WATCH

Janmashtami 2024: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the grand celebrations of Shri Krishna Janmashtami at the Gorakhnath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. The event was marked by a vibrant and devotional atmosphere, as the Chief Minister engaged in the festivities. Visuals from the celebrations showed CM Yogi warmly interacting with children who were beautifully dressed as Lord Shri Krishna, symbolising the divine spirit of the occasion.

A particularly touching moment captured in the video features a young child, adorned in the traditional attire of Shri Krishna, reverently reciting a bhajan in front of the Chief Minister. This heartfelt rendition added a spiritual essence to the celebrations, emphasising the cultural and religious significance of Janmashtami in the region.

Festivities in Mathura on Janmashtami

Meanwhile, lakhs of devotees from across the country thronged Lord Krishna temples in the holy town of Mathura from early hours on Monday for Janmashtami celebrations. The Krishna Janmabhoomi temple here held the 'Mangala Aarti' in the morning, with hundreds in attendance as the temple premises reverberated with the chants of 'Jai Jai Shri Radhey' and 'Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki'. Pilgrims flooded the Nand Bhavan temple in Gokul for the 'Chhathi Pujan' programme.

The bathing ceremony of the deity was also performed in Mathura's Old Keshav Dev temple, Govardhan's Daan Ghati temple, Chaurasi Khamba Mahaban and Radha Shyam Sundar temple in Vrindavan. Meanwhile, in Vrindavan, festivities at the Radha Shyam Sundar temple started with uninterrupted "Hari Naam Sankirtan" in the morning that will continue till 2 AM, temple Mahant Krishna Gopalanand Deo Prabhupaad said. At the Dwarkadhish temple, Janmashtami began with the melodious sound of flute, clarinet and mini drums.

About Krishna Janmashtami

It should be mentioned here that Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, who is considered to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This auspicious festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion by Hindus all over the world. It falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the holy month of Bhadrapada according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

