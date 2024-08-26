President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on Krishna Janmashtami

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Janmashtami 2024: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Janmashtami on Monday. The Hindu festival, marking Lord Krishna's birth, is being celebrated today (August 26) across the country.

President Murmu urged everyone to embrace the teachings of Lord Shri Krishna and commit to working towards the progress and prosperity of the country. “I greet all my countrymen on ‍ the auspicious occasion of ‍ Janmashtami. This festival inspires us to be dedicated to the divine ideals of Lord Shri Krishna. On this occasion, let us imbibe the teachings of Lord Shri Krishna and pledge to work for the progress and prosperity of the country," she said.

“Wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna!,” PM Modi wrote in Hindi on X.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also wished people on the auspicious occasion and said, “Marking the birth of Lord Krishna, who embodies divine love, wisdom, and righteousness, Janmashtami is a day of profound spiritual significance. As we celebrate this sacred day, let us reflect on the timeless lessons of Lord Krishna and strive to live by them, fostering unity, peace, and harmony in our society.”

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wishes people and said that this festival of joy and happiness fills the life of all of you with new enthusiasm and excitement. “Hearty wishes and congratulations to everyone on Shri Krishna Janmashtami. I hope that this festival of joy and happiness fills the life of all of you with new enthusiasm and excitement," he said.

Krishna Janmashtami

The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with great pomp and vigour in the country, especially in Vrindavan, Barsana, Mathura and Dwarka. On this occasion, special events are organized in the temples of Lord Krishna and devotees pray till midnight to celebrate the birth of God. According to astrology, Lord Krishna was born on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month. It is said that at the time, the Rohini constellation was there, the Sun was in Leo and the Moon was in the Taurus zodiac sign. Therefore, people should observe the fast of Janmashtami on the same day when it is Ashtami Tithi at night. Janmashtami is also known by names like Krishna Janmashtami, and Gokulashtami among others.

According to legends, Shri Krishna is one of the most powerful human incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Lord Krishna is one such god in Hindu mythology, about whose birth and death a lot has been written. Ever since Shri Krishna took birth on earth in human form, people started worshipping him as the son of God.

