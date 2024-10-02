Yogi Adityanath announces free LPG cylinders for Ujjwala beneficiaries as 'Diwali gift'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ahead of the upcoming Navratri and Diwali, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a major gift for the people of the state. CM Yogi declared that beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will receive free LPG cylinders. This decision is expected to benefit two crore families in the state, doubling the joy of the festive season. The free LPG cylinders, especially during Diwali, will be a significant gift for women in the state.

CM Yogi's directive

In a meeting held on Tuesday (October 1) to review preparations for the upcoming festivals, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that free LPG cylinders are provided to Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries before Diwali. The Chief Minister emphasised that all formalities related to the decision should be completed on time. Sharing this information on 'X' , CM Yogi wrote, "On the occasion of Diwali, Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries will be provided with free LPG cylinders. Every beneficiary should receive the cylinder before Diwali."

It is noteworthy that Uttar Pradesh has two crore Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries, all of whom will benefit from this decision. However, some individuals whose gas connections are not linked to Aadhaar may face challenges but CM Yogi has directed officials to address this issue as well.

Fulfilling an election promise

During the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, CM Yogi Adityanath had promised that if his government returned to power, free LPG cylinders would be provided twice a year: once during Diwali and again during Holi. With Diwali approaching, the government is set to fulfill this promise.

About Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is a scheme of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas for providing LPG connections to women from Below Poverty Line (BPL) households. The scheme was launched on 1st May 2016 in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. The target under the scheme was to release 8 crore LPG connections to the deprived households by March 2020. Under the Union Budget for FY 21-22, provision for the release of additional 1 crore LPG connections under the PMUY scheme was made. In this phase, special facility was given to migrant families.

The extension of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for the release of 75 lakh LPG connections over three years from Financial Year 2023-24 to 2025-26. As on 1st March 2024 there are 10.27 crore PMUY beneficiaries.

