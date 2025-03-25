Yamraj to greet those harassing women and traders: CM Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday addressed the the inaugural ceremony of the two-day National seminar at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took a stern jibe on toublemakers and said if anyone try to harass women or traders, they will be greeted by 'Yamraj'. CM Yogi was addressing the the inaugural ceremony of the two-day national seminar on 'Contribution of Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath in Indian Yoga Tradition' organised at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur.

CM Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur | Watch

CM Yogi Adityanath says, "Gorakhpur city has now become a smart city. CCTV cameras have been installed. Appropriate steps are being taken to improve the city's cleanliness system...'Agar kisi ne kisi beti aur Vyapari ko cheda toh voh (CCTV cameras) us apradhi ke liye Yamraj ke ghar jane ka bhi ek rasta khol deta hai'..."

CM Yogi Adityanath further said in the last 10 years, India has transformed and everyone wants to come to our country. "...If you want to know about the mysteries of this universe, then India's Upanishads are the biggest store of it. It was our problem that we distanced ourselves from it (Upanishads). The results are in front of us. We started running behind the world which used to run behind us. In the last 10 years, we have witnessed a transforming India...Now, everyone wants to come to India; they want to have cordial relations with India. India's concept of Yoga is now practised in the whole world...," the CM said.

CM Adityanath slammed SP

CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attacked the Samajwadi Party and said the previous government had a mafia in every state but BJP government has established 'One District One Medical college' in the state.

The previous government had a mafia in every district that extorted the people, grabbed lands, carried out illegal mining, and smuggled animals; their goons were a danger to traders and daughters. We did not only end the mafia but also established 'One District One Medical college'," he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath also distributed motorised tricycles to differently-abled persons and visited an exhibition based on public welfare schemes of the central and Uttar Pradesh governments on the occasion of the completion of eight years of the State government in Gorakhpur.