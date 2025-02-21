Women secretly filmed during Mahakumbh snan, videos sold online; UP police lodges 13 FIR The obscene videos of women taking snan during Mahakumbh has been circulating on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram.

Uttar Pradesh police has taken major action against those involved in selling explicit videos and images of women bathing and changing clothes at the ongoing Kumbh Mela 2025. Prayagraj police has registered 13 FIR in this case and action has been taken against 103 social media handles. It is being alleged that bathing women were being recorded via spy cam at the holy gathering.

As per the information received, these videos were being sold on dark web and were available on social media handles on Facebook, Telegram, and Instagram. Police have lodged the FIR and action will be taken under section 79 and 353 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 67 of IT act.

Speaking to India TV, Additional SP Anil Kumar said that police have deployed personnel to keep a close check on those who are filming Kumbh Mela and appropriate action is taken against those who are found suspicious. Police also verify with the family members that if the person recording their videos is part of their group.

Mahakumbh will help to boost state's economy, says UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Maha Kumbh will help the state's economy grow by over Rs 3 lakh crore. Adityanath, speaking during the Question Hour of the budget session of the assembly, said the state was making strides towards the target of a 1 trillion dollar economy.

"The potential of Uttar Pradesh which the world is witnessing today can be linked to the Maha Kumbh Mela. The Maha Kumbh alone is going to help the economy of UP grow by over Rs 3 lakh crore," he said responding to a query by Samajwadi Party MLA Ragini Sonkar.

The chief minister said the government has created a systematic action plan for meeting the 1 trillion dollar target from 2022. The government has set up programmes in 10 sectors that are being monitored by an officer of the level of additional chief secretary and principal secretary, he said.

(PTI inputs)