UP: Woman, in distress due to divorce, jumps from third floor of Noida's GIP Mall, dies

A woman allegedly having a dispute with her husband dies by suicide after jumping off from the third floor of the GIP Mall in Noida.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Noida Updated on: November 07, 2024 14:47 IST
Woman jumps from the third floor of Noida's GIP Mall
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Woman jumps from the third floor of Noida's GIP Mall

A woman, who had come to visit GIP Mall in Police Station Sector 39 area of ​​the district on Wednesday night, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the third floor. Inspector Jitendra Kumar Singh, in-charge of Police Station Sector 39, said on Thursday that Akanksha Sood had come to the GIP Mall located in Sector 38 A last night.

She jumped down from the third floor of the mall for unknown reasons. According to Singh, Akanksha was admitted to a hospital for treatment in critical condition, where she died.

The station in-charge said that during the investigation, the police came to know that the deceased was married in the year 2017 and she was having a dispute with her husband. He told that the woman had left her mobile phone at home.

"A woman committed suicide by jumping from the stairs of the fire exit near Gate No. 3 of GIP Mall after 9:30 pm last night. The Aadhar card and PAN card found with the woman revealed that she was a resident of Karawal Nagar. Her brother and sister-in-law said that she was married in 2017 and her divorce case is going on. She was always under stress and due to that stress, she committed suicide," Deputy Commissioner Of Police Ram Badan Singh said.

