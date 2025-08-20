UP shocker: Woman stabs husband on chest after dispute over 'roti' in Ballia, probe launched The incident took place in the Mahavir Akhara locality under the Rasra police station limits. According to police, there was no flour at home so the woman cooked 'khichdi' for her husband and three children.

Ballia:

A shocking incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh, where a woman attacked her husband with a knife after a dispute of cooking food turned ugly in Ballia district. As per the police, the incident took place on Tuesday night in the Mahavir Akhara locality under the Rasra police station limits. DSP Alok Gupta said that the incident occurred when Sanjay Kumar (28) got into a heated argument with his wife Lalbuchi Devi over a minor household issue.

According to police, there was no flour at home, so the woman cooked 'khichdi' for her husband and three children. However, after coming home, Sanjay insisted that she make 'rotis', which she refused.

Husband was stabbed on the chest

During the heated argument that followed, Lalbuchi Devi in a fit of rage grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her husband on the chest, the DSP said. The villagers rushed Sanjay to a community health centre, from where the doctors referred him to a hospital in Mau," the officer said. Though no formal complaint has been registered yet by the family, police are investigating the incident, Gupta said.

Woman kills husband with lover in Meerut

Earlier in March this year, a woman and her lover (partner) stabbed her husband to death, dismembered his body, and sealed the remains in a drum filled with cement in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, police said. The body was recovered, and both accused were arrested, they added.

The incident took place in Indira Nagar when Saurabh Rajput (29), a merchant navy employee, had been missing on March 4 (Tuesday). An investigation was launched upon receiving information about the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ayush Vikram Singh said.

(With inputs from PTI)

