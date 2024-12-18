Wider roads, new footpaths coming up in Noida, Ghaziabad to ease traffic jams, read full plan here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Welcome to Noida.

Noida: Attention commuters in Noida and Ghaziabad! You will soon witness less traffic jams in these cities as wider roads and new footpaths are being planned in these two cities. In this regard, the Noida Authority has announced a series of measures to ease traffic congestion on the road connecting Noida with Ghaziabad. The master plan from the Noida authority includes widening roads, constructing footpaths to ensure pedestrian safety, and developing parking facilities near metro stations.

Apart from this, the Noida authority is also planning to focus on removing encroachments along green belts and clearing other obstructions, with the goal of easing traffic flow and improving the overall commuting experience.

While undertaking an inspection of the area, Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M instructed officials to address the traffic bottlenecks around sectors 62, 63 and NH-9. During that time, he has also directed the immediate removal of toilets obstructing road widening work and emphasised the need to level vacant spaces to align left-turn lanes for vehicles entering Noida from NH-9.

During the inspection, he said that a new footpath will be constructed along the widened road at the entry point between NH-9 and sectors 62-63 to streamline the movement of pedestrians.

He further added that parking facilities will be constructed and kiosks will be set up on vacant lands near metro stations and additional parking spaces will come up near Chhijarsi T-junction.

He also added that the route from Sector 63 to Mamura will be widened to accommodate more vehicles. The the CEO has also directed a detailed survey of the junctions for the construction of a foot overbridge.

He said that the makeshift huts and other forms of encroachment along the green belt parallel to NH-9 in Sector 62 will be removed and the area will be revamped for the pedestrian safety. A survey has been ordered to assess illegal parking, and all work circles were asked to submit a detailed report.