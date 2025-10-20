'We lit lamps, they fired bullets': Yogi Adityanath vs Akhilesh Yadav over deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya A political clash has erupted in Uttar Pradesh during the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the government’s spending on lamps for Diwali. In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has hit back.

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, responding to his criticism of the government’s Deepotsav expenditure. “Where they once fired bullets, we now light diyas,” said Adityanath at the ninth edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya.

Akhilesh questions Deepotsav expenses

Akhilesh Yadav, in a press conference a day before Diwali, questioned the public spending on lighting diyas and candles for the Deepotsav. “Cities around the world light up for Christmas for months. Why do we need to spend money on diyas?” he asked.

Yogi hits back

Responding during his Ayodhya address, Yogi Adityanath reminded the audience of past police firing on kar sevaks under the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led SP government in 1990. “Congress called Lord Ram a myth. Samajwadi Party fired bullets at Ram devotees. They renamed Ayodhya as Faizabad. We restored its dignity as Ayodhya Dham,” said the CM.

He also accused the opposition of boycotting the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in January 2024. The event saw the lighting of over 26 lakh diyas across 56 ghats. Artists dressed as Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman arrived by helicopter, recreating the Pushpak Vimana landing, while a symbolic Rajyabhishek (coronation) of Ram and Sita was performed.

“These lamps are symbols of our 500-year struggle for faith. Lord Ram who once lived in a tent, now resides in a grand temple,” said Adityanath.

CM Yogi targets Opposition’s ‘double standards’

Yogi accused the opposition of following a 'divide and rule' policy, likening their approach to that of the British colonial rulers. He also claimed they show more respect to foreign rulers like Babur than to Indian heritage. “They bow before Babur’s grave but reject an invitation to Lord Ram’s temple,” said Yogi.

Highlighting the transformation since BJP came to power, the CM said Ayodhya has become a spiritual tourism hub, with 6–10 crore visitors every year.

“Before 2017, Ramleela and Durga Puja were targeted. Today, Ayodhya is peaceful and thriving,” he said.