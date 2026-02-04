Wanted sharpshooter with Rs 1 lakh bounty shot dead in late-night encounter in Varanasi A wanted contract killer with a Rs 1 lakh reward, Banarasi Yadav, was shot dead in an encounter with the UP STF in Varanasi. He was accused of murdering a fertiliser trader and had multiple criminal cases against him.

Varanasi:

A notorious contract killer carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was shot dead during an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Varanasi on Tuesday night. Police said the gunfight took place on the Bariyasanpur Ring Road in the Chaubepur area when the STF team moved in to arrest Banarasi Yadav -- a sharp shooter accused of murdering fertiliser trader Mahendra Gautam.

According to Additional Director General of Police (STF) Amitabh Yash, Yadav opened fire on the police team, which led to a brief but intense exchange of bullets. He suffered gunshot wounds and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Arms recovered and long criminal history exposed

Police recovered two pistols and a substantial amount of ammunition from the encounter site. Officials confirmed that Yadav had over two dozen criminal cases registered against him. A fresh case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST Act has been lodged at the Sarnath police station regarding the murder of Mahendra Gautam.

Key associate still on the run

Another accused, Arvind Yadav, also known as Fauji or Kallu Yadav from Ghazipur district, remains absconding. Police teams are conducting raids at multiple possible hideouts to trace him. Officials added that all legal procedures are underway and the investigation is currently in progress.

Two wanted criminals held after encounter

In a separate incident, two wanted criminals, each carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, were arrested following an encounter with the police in the Jani area in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said. The accused, identified as Salim alias Sultan alias Sheikhchilli, a resident of of Meerut, and Dilshad alias Bhuri, a native of Bahraich district presently living in Ghaziabad. Both were wanted for a robbery in Mundali village on January 21. According to the police, the incident began during a vehicle check in the Sarurpur area on Monday night. The police team signalled a grey car to stop, but the driver sped away towards Bhola Jhal.

