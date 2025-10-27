Delhi encounters: Two miscreants shot by police in separate incidents in Rajouri Garden, Amar Colony The first encounter took place in Rajouri Garden, where a suspect was shot during the operation. The second encounter occurred in Amar Colony, where Delhi Police targeted a fugitive accused in an attempted murder case.

New Delhi:

Delhi Police conducted encounters with two different criminals at separate locations in the city during the early hours on Monday.

The first encounter took place in Rajouri Garden, where a suspect was shot during the operation. The second encounter occurred in Amar Colony, where Delhi Police targeted a fugitive accused in an attempted murder case.

Accused involved in firing incident on Diwali

Following a firing incident in Taimur Nagar on Diwali night, police set up a checkpoint near Aastha Kunj Park based on intelligence that Tejas, also known as Bharat, an arms dealer who had been evading authorities for the past five days, was present in the vicinity, officials stated. Police said the team acted after Tejas opened fire at them.

"When the police team tried to intercept him, Tejas opened fire on them. One of the bullets struck the bullet-proof jacket of a head constable," a senior police officer said.

He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical treatment.

Police recover arms and ammunition

At the site, authorities recovered a country-made pistol, three live bullets and two shells.

Tejas is a known “bad character” in the area, with a criminal record that includes nine cases, ranging from attempted murder to offences under the Arms Act and Excise Act.

Koku Pahadia among four criminals nabbed after shootouts

Earlier, Delhi police nabbed four miscreants, including infamous criminal Koku Pahadia in two separate encounters in Nangloi and Mehrauli.

The incident unfolded when police, acting on intelligence regarding Pahadia’s movements, attempted to intercept him. During the exchange of bullets , two officers were hit on their bulletproof vests, and one constable sustained an arm injury.

Senior authorities confirmed that Pahadia has an extensive criminal record and is wanted in multiple cases, including illegal arms dealings.