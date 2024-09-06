Viral Video: UP school principal expels class 3 student for bringing non-veg tiffin

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA The principal stated that the child was bringing non-vegetable food regularly.

A seven-year-old class 3 student was reportedly expelled from a private school in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, by the principal for allegedly bringing non-vegetarian food to class. A purported video capturing a heated argument between the suspended student's mother and the school principal went viral like wildfire, prompting officials to order a probe into the incident.

In the video, the principal can be heard saying that the student has been bringing non-vegetarian food into the school on a regular basis. The principal could be heard saying to the mother, “We don’t want to teach such kids with such morals, who will demolish our temples and bring non-vegetarians to school.”

"Your child says that he wants to convert everyone to Islam by making them eat non-vegetarian food," the principal tells the mother in the purported video.

The mother of the expelled student refuted all the allegations by saying that a seven-year-old could not possibly talk about such things, to which the principal said that the child learns it all at home. The principal also stated that the student’s name had been taken from the school’s enrolment registration because the parents of other children had an issue.

In the video, the woman alleges her child has not been allowed to sit in his class since morning. The child's mother further refutes the principal's claims, claiming that schoolchildren discuss issues about Hindus and Muslims in the country. According to the principal, the mother of the child was trying to "mislead" the school by bringing up counter-allegations against a different student, saying that the boy had been hitting and harassing her son regularly.

According to reports, the District Inspector of Schools (DIS) has stepped in, and a three-person inquiry committee has been established to look into and take further action in the incident, in response to the nearly seven-minute video that has gone viral on the internet.