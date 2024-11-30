Varanasi: 200 vehicles gutted in fire at railway stations, no injuries reported | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Varanasi: 200 vehicles gutted in fire at railway stations

As many as 200 two-wheelers were charred as a massive fire broke out in the vehicle parking area of Varanasi's Cantt railway station in Uttar Pradesh during the early hours of Saturday. According to reports, there was a huge blaze in the parking area as officials of the fire brigade and police department were dousing the fire. In the video, charred vehicles were seen lying down. There were no reports of injuries.

According to reports, around 12 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot to extinguish the fire, along with teams of Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and local police team, officials said. Initial investigation suggests that the fire was caused due to a short circuit. "There were some cycles too that have been burnt...The fire was due to a short circuit. We are conducting further investigation," CO GRP Kunwar Bahadur Singh said.

Most of the two-wheelers that were burnt in the incident belong to railway employees, officials said.