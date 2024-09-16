Vande Bharat Express inauguration turns wrong, BJP MLA falls on track | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader falls on track while inaugurating Vande Bharat Express

BJP MLA Sarita Bharadwaj on Monday fell on the track while inaugurating the Vande Bharat Express. She fell directly in front of the stationary train moments before flagging it off. The incident proved a close save for her and she avoided injuries.

The video of the incident has emerged which shows Sarita, Etawah city MLA, along with other leaders with green flags. The platform was massively crowded and because of the crowd movement, Sarita, who was standing at the edge of the platform received a push from behind and slipped onto the track. She fell right in front of the Vande Bharat Express which was ready for the locomotion.

People signalled train to stop

As soon as the BJP MLA fell on the tracks, the train honked. The leaders standing on the platform signalled the train driver to stop moving ahead. As soon as the woman MLA fell from the platform to the track, the workers jumped on the track to pick her up. Somehow the woman MLA was brought to the platform.

BJP MLA flagged off train

While Sarita avoided injuries, the incident hampered the joy of inauguration for a moment. However, she flagged off the train after climbing back to the platform. Former Etawah MP Ram Shankar Katheria was also present at the time of the accident. The video of the woman MLA falling from the platform to the track in front of the train is going viral on social media.

(Reported by: Mohammad Farik)