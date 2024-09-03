CM Yogi gives relief to UP govt employees, extends last date to submit property details | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has provided significant relief to state employees by extending the deadline for submitting their property details by one month. The government announced that the final date for state employees to submit their property details has been extended by a month. So far, 74% of employees have submitted their details. With this new order, state employees can now submit their property details by October 2, giving them some additional time.

Original deadline was August 31

Previously, the Yogi government had issued an order stating that employees who failed to submit their property details by the deadline would have their August salaries withheld. This extension now gives these employees an additional month. The state's Chief Secretary had earlier instructed all government employees to submit their movable and immovable property details on the ‘Manav Sampada’ portal by August 31. By the deadline, only 74% of state government employees had submitted their property details.

DGP Headquarters had requested an extension

After the initial order, the DGP headquarters sent a letter to the Appointment Department, requesting more time for their personnel to submit their property details. The letter stated that due to festivals and the police recruitment exams, many police personnel were unable to submit their property details on time. It was then anticipated that the deadline could be extended specifically for the Home Department.

Employees of THIS department were the most prompt

On August 17, the Chief Secretary issued an order instructing all employees to disclose their property details. He also directed all departments to withhold the August salary of those who failed to submit their property details by August 31. The state has a total of 8,46,640 employees, of which 6,02,075 had submitted their movable and immovable property details on the ‘Manav Sampada’ portal. Employees from the Textiles, Sainik Welfare, Energy, Sports, Agriculture, and Women’s Welfare departments were the most prompt in submitting their property details, while employees from the Education Department were more inclined to conceal their properties.

