CM Yogi takes sharp dig at Akhilesh-Shivpal: 'Chacha pushed aside by bhatija after extortion collection'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (September 3) launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav alleging that both of them were involved in the collecting “extortion” money for every government job in the state during their rule. He took a swipe at Shivpal stating that he has a “habit of staying at the same place even after being set aside”.

Yogi alleged that during the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, both “chacha” (Shivpal) and “Bhatija” (Akhilesh) were shareholders of extortion money earned from “auctioning” jobs.

“Before 2017, every job was sold and its auction was held. Chacha and Bhatija were equal shareholders of extortion. And when there was more collection, the uncle was pushed aside and the nephew used to take all the share. This was the scenario of the entire state. The same loot was also there in the name of development. They did not worry about Mainpuri, they only worried about themselves. The uncle has the habit of staying at the same place even after being set aside,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a rally.

Alleging that lawlessness was in the DNA of the Samajwadi Party, Yogi said that there have been no riots in the state since his government was formed in 2017.

“There are no riots in the state, neither there is hooliganism today,” he said.