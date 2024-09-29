Woman top cop, dressed as tourist, takes late night stroll to test police, women safety | Here's what happened

Follow us on Image Source : X/AGRA POLICE Sukanya Sharma, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Agra

In a bid to evaluate women’s safety and the effectiveness of the city’s emergency response system, Sukanya Sharma, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Agra, carried out an undercover operation late at night. Dressed in plain clothes and disguised as a tourist, the 33-year-old officer travelled alone in an auto to inspect safety conditions and services in the city, known for its iconic Taj Mahal.

The operation began when ACP Sharma stood outside the Agra Cantt Railway Station and called the police helpline number, UP112, posing as a stranded tourist. She informed the operator that she was alone on a deserted road and felt unsafe. The helpline operator responded promptly, advising her to wait at a secure spot while collecting her location details.

Shortly afterwards, she received a call from the women’s patrolling team, reassuring her that they were on their way to assist. At this point, Sharma revealed her identity and informed the team that they had passed her safety check, commending their swift response.

To further assess the city’s safety for women, Sharma then boarded an auto-rickshaw and engaged the driver in a conversation about the safety measures for women in Agra. The driver mentioned that the police had verified him and that he would soon begin driving in uniform, which was part of new safety initiatives in the city.

The driver safely dropped ACP Sharma at her destination, successfully passing her test.

“Sukanya Sharma, dressed in plain clothes, traveled alone in an auto to visit and inspect crowded and sensitive areas. She tested the emergency security system by acting as a victim and using UP112 (the emergency helpline) to assess its effectiveness,” Agra Police tweeted.