Uttar Pradesh wolf scare: 5-year-old girl injured in another attack in Bahraich

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative image

Uttar Pradesh wolf scare: In yet another incident of a wolf attack in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, a five-year-old girl was injured on Monday night. According to Community Health Center (CHC) In-Charge Mahasi, the girl was sent to CHC Mahsi for treatment.

Her relative, Wasi Ahmad said, "After dinner, she went to sleep, along with my mother. A wolf came at that time and attacked her. When we screamed, it ran away...There is no gate in the house..."

The attacks by wolves in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district persist despite the Forest Department's ongoing search operation to capture these man-eating animals.

3-year-old girl killed in attack

Earlier on Sunday, a three-year-old girl was killed and an elderly woman was also injured in the attack. As per the information, the three-year-old girl was sleeping at home with her mother in Nauvan Garethi village on Sunday night when she was dragged away by a wolf. Hearing her screams, the family members chased after her, but she couldn't be found initially. After a search by the villagers, her mutilated body was discovered at some distance from the village.

'Operation Bhedia'

Divisional Forest Officer Ajit Pratap Singh said that "Operation Bhedia" is underway in the district and wolves are changing their location which makes it difficult to capture them. The attacks increased from July 17 during the rainy season.

Recently, the Forest Department has captured four wolves in Bahraich, yet the fear of these animals remains high. Despite their efforts, the terror persists, with seven fatalities reported from wolf attacks. Residents of over 35 villages are struggling to sleep due to the fear, and while locals claim that around a dozen wolves are on the loose, the Forest Department maintains that only three are unaccounted for.

CM Yogi closely monitoring

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is closely monitoring 'Operation Wolf' in Bahraich. Following his directives, Forest and Environment Minister Dr Arun Kumar Saxena visited Bahraich and met with local officials and public representatives.

He assured the villagers that efforts are underway to capture the wolves and ensure their safety. The forest department is using drone mapping and thermal drones for surveillance. The district administration has also provided Rs 5 lakh in ex-gratia payments to the families of the four deceased victims, with plans to release similar compensation to other affected families soon.

Also Read: ​Uttar Pradesh: 3-year-old girl killed, elderly woman injured in another wolf attack in Bahraich

Also Read: After wolves, now UP deals with Tiger scare in Lakhimpur Kheri