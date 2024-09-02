Uttar Pradesh: 3-year-old girl killed, elderly woman injured in another wolf attack in Bahraich

Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK The image has been used for representative purposes only.

The attacks by the wolves continue unabated in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district even as the Forest Department has launched a search operation to capture the man-eating animals. In the recent incident, wolves attacked in different villages in the Mahsi area, resulting in the tragic death of a three-year-old girl. An elderly woman was also injured in the attack and has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

As per the information, the three-year-old girl was sleeping at home with her mother in Nauvan Garethi village on Sunday night when she was dragged away by a wolf. Hearing her screams, the family members chased after her, but she couldn't be found initially. After a search by the villagers, her mutilated body was discovered at some distance from the village.

What did Bahraich DM say?

Bahraich District Magistrate Monika Rani stated that the challenge lies in the fact that these wolf attacks are occurring in different villages rather than in a single location. She mentioned that teams from the Forest Department and the police are continuously working to raise awareness among the public. "I appeal to everyone to remain vigilant for a few days and to sleep indoors. These incidents have occurred in different months. Since July, this is the eighth incident. The government is very sensitive to this issue and is closely monitoring the situation, which has led to some success. Four wolves have been captured so far," the DM added, emphasising the need for community awareness and precaution.

'Operation Bhedia' launched

Divisional Forest Officer Ajit Pratap Singh said that "Operation Bhedia" is underway in the district and wolves are changing their location which makes it difficult to capture them. In the Mahsi tehsil of the district, wolf attacks on humans have been happening since March, Singh said. The attacks increased from July 17 during the rainy season and seven people, including six children, died in the attacks and about 30 people were injured, he added.

