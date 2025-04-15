Setback for Siddaramaiah as Karnataka court orders Lokayukta Police to continue investigation in MUDA case MUDA case: The Lokayukta Police in February had given clean chit to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, and others in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

Bengaluru:

MUDA case: In a major setback for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a Special Court for Public Representatives in Bengaluru on Tuesday granted the Lokayukta police permission to continue its investigation in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

The court also deferred its order on a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the 'B Report' filed by the Karnataka Lokayukta police, which had cleared Siddaramaiah of any wrongdoing, in the MUDA land allotment case. However, the ED and the complainant, activist Snehamaayi Krishna, have filed objections challenging the report and demanded a deeper probe.

During the hearing, the presiding judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat stated that a decision on the B Report would be taken only after the Lokayukta police submits a complete investigation report. As a result, the court adjourned the proceedings and posted the next hearing for May 7.

Earlier, the Mysuru division of the Lokayukta police had submitted an initial report based on its inquiry into allegations against Siddaramaiah and three others. However, the court observed that the investigation should not be limited to just four individuals and directed the police to probe all those involved and file a comprehensive report.

Lokayukta Police gave clean chit to Siddaramaiah and family

Earlier in February, the Lokayukta Police said that no evidence has been found against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, and others in the MUDA case.

Besides Siddaramaiah and his wife, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and the landowner Devaraju are also the accused.

A ‘B Report’—essentially a closure report indicating no evidence of wrongdoing—was later filed, stating there was no sufficient material to prosecute the accused. However, this report has now been contested, with both the ED and the complainant arguing that crucial aspects of the case were overlooked or insufficiently examined.

MUDA scam: Allegations against CM's wife

The MUDA scam is about charges of corruption in the allocation of land by the Mysore Urban Development Authority. According to the complaint, CM Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi was gifted a plot of land by her brother Swamy. The land had originally been purchased by the government, then de-notified and purchased by Swamy, before being illegally developed by MUDA when it was privately owned.

Parvathi subsequently demanded compensation from MUDA, reportedly getting exorbitant compensation in the form of 14 developed alternative plots, whose value was much greater than the initial three-acre plot, under a 50:50 scheme.

The complaint filed by activist Snehamaayi Krishna prompted the Lokayukta to initiate an investigation.

(With PTI inputs)

