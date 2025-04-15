BSF denies Mamata's charge of allowing Bangladeshi to enter India: 'Priority is to guard border' The top brass of BSF said that its priority is to guard the border and constantly stop people from infiltrating and those who want to go to Bangladesh illegally, it gives directions to the police to arrest them.

New Delhi:

The Border Security Force on Tuesday reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s statement that the security forces allow Bangladeshis to enter India and said the top priority of the BSF is to guard the border.

“Not only that, but if there is any smuggling, we also stop it. Officially, 5492 people were prevented from infiltrating and leaving country in 2023. In 2024, this figure was 5130 and in 2025, 1127 people have been detained by March 31. A total of 2216 km of international border is shared with Bangladesh in West Bengal,” the BSF said in a statement.

In the meantime, the Senior Border Security Force (BSF) officials on Monday visited the violence-hit areas of West Bengal's Murshidabad district, assuring residents of all necessary assistance to restore peace and ensure their safety.

A BSF delegation led by Additional Director General (East) Ravi Gandhi visited several disturbed pockets under Suti and Samserganj police station areas, as well as Dhulian — all in the Muslim-majority district that witnessed widespread unrest over the weekend.

According to a statement by the South Bengal Frontier of the BSF, Gandhi reached Malda earlier in the day and conducted an intensive tour of the violence-hit areas, accompanied by Inspector General of South Bengal Frontier Karni Singh Shekhawat and other senior officers.

The team interacted with the victims and local residents, assuring them of the force's full support. "We spoke to people and assured them of their safety and security. We interacted with the locals and our jawans posted there. The situation is slowly returning to normal," Gandhi told PTI after the visit.

He said that some residents raised concerns about their safety after sundown. "Some locals complained about disturbances at night. We have assured them of all possible help and are working to eliminate any security gaps," he said.

Gandhi also held meetings with West Bengal DGP and other senior officials, where he reiterated the BSF's commitment to curbing violence and ensuring close coordination with the state police.

"A joint strategy has been chalked out to increase patrolling in the area. We are working in close coordination with the state police to ensure the return of normalcy," he added.

The BSF statement said the ADG expressed sympathy with the victims and assured them that their safety and needs would be prioritised in every possible way.

Gandhi also lauded the efforts of BSF jawans deployed in the affected areas, praising them for "living up to the trust of the people" and for their contribution in controlling the volatile situation.

He also inspected the Indo-Bangla international border areas in both Murshidabad and neighbouring Malda districts. He reviewed the security arrangements and instructed the deployed personnel to maintain complete vigilance and alertness.

"In view of the current situation in Murshidabad district, Gandhi appeared very serious to ensure tight security of the international border and cautioned officials against any laxity," the BSF statement said.

While interacting with the media during the visit, Gandhi reiterated that the BSF is fully committed to the early restoration of peace and will extend complete cooperation to the administration and police.