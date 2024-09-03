Tuesday, September 03, 2024
     
Villagers kill jackal after it attacks several in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur

A jackal attacked six people, including a woman, in Bilpur village, Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. The injured were quickly taken to the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition. Following the attack, villagers surrounded and killed the jackal with sticks.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Hamirpur (UP) Updated on: September 03, 2024 22:32 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK Golden jackal in a tiger reserve in India.

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, a jackal entered a house in Bilpur village, located in the Jalalpur police station area, and attacked six people, including a woman. The injured were quickly taken to a hospital, where their condition was reported to be stable Following the attack, villagers surrounded the jackal and beat it to death with sticks. Officials noted that the jackal might have attacked the villagers out of fear or self-defense.

Forest department investigation underway

Divisional Forest Officer Anil Srivastav confirmed that a team has been dispatched to investigate the incident. The team will submit a report on the circumstances leading to the jackal's aggressive behaviour.

Police await report on incident

Jalalpur police station in-charge Umashankar mentioned that no official report of the jackal attack has been received yet. The Bundelkhand area, where the incident occurred, is known for its large jackal population.

