Two houses collapse in Kashi Vishwanath Temple yellow zone, eight feared trapped | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Two houses collapse in Kashi Vishwanath Temple in UP's Varanasi.

Two houses collapsed late at night in the Yellow Zone of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple area, specifically on the route leading to entrance gate 4A via Silko Gali. NDRF, police personnel, health department officials, and dog squads actively engage in rescue operations.

Details of the collapse

The collapse occurred in Khoa Gali, part of the Chowk police station area. Among the eight people trapped under the debris was a police constable. The NDRF team successfully rescued three individuals alive, and the severely injured constable was taken to Kabir Chaura Divisional Hospital for treatment.

So far, a total of five people have been rescued from the rubble. Rescue operations continue as efforts are made to locate and save any remaining individuals trapped under the debris.