Uttar Pradesh: Three die as truck rams into motorcycle on Bareilly-Rampur highway

Uttar Pradesh road accident: Three members of a family were killed when a truck rammed into their motorcycle on the Bareilly-Rampur highway, police said today (September 4). The incident took place at about 11:00 pm on Tuesday when Yasin (45), his wife Chaman (40) and daughter Firosin (20) were going somewhere on a bike, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.
All three died on the spot. Efforts are on to trace the truck.
More details are awaited in this regard.
