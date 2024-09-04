Wednesday, September 04, 2024
     
Uttar Pradesh: Three die as truck rams into motorcycle on Bareilly-Rampur highway

Uttar Pradesh road accident: According to the information, efforts are underway by police to trace the truck which rammed into a motorcycle.

Bareilly Updated on: September 04, 2024
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttar Pradesh: Three die as truck rams into motorcycle on Bareilly-Rampur highway.

Uttar Pradesh road accident: Three members of a family were killed when a truck rammed into their motorcycle on the Bareilly-Rampur highway, police said today (September 4). The incident took place at about 11:00 pm on Tuesday when Yasin (45), his wife Chaman (40) and daughter Firosin (20) were going somewhere on a bike, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

All three died on the spot. Efforts are on to trace the truck.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

