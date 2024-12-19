Thursday, December 19, 2024
     
Uttar Pradesh: Five dead, five injured in truck-car collision Shahjahanpur

A fatal road accident in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in five deaths and five injuries after a collision between a truck and a car. Shahjahanpur Police have apprehended the truck driver, and an investigation is underway.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Dec 19, 2024 7:09 IST, Updated : Dec 19, 2024 7:16 IST
Shahjahanpur Uttar Pradesh accident
Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Uttar Pradesh: Five dead, five injured in truck-car collision in Shahjahanpur.

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of five people in the Madanpur police station area of Shahjahanpur district. A collision between a truck and a car left three individuals dead on the spot, while two succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the hospital.

"Five people have lost their lives in a collision between a truck and a car in the Madanpur police station area of ​​Shahjahanpur district - 3 died on the spot while 2 died during treatment in the hospital. 5 others are injured. We have caught the truck driver," said Shahjahanpur Police.

