Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal administration set to install 300 CCTV cameras at 127 locations across city.

Uttar Pradesh: The administration in Sambhal is set to install 300 CCTV cameras at 127 locations across the city to bolster security and surveillance. This comes following violence in November last year in which four persons were killed. The project, funded under the 15th Finance Commission grant, will be implemented as part of the city surveillance initiative, Municipal Executive Officer Mani Bhushan Tiwari said.

The district administration proposed this plan to ensure security and monitor any future incidents effectively, he said. Tiwari said that previously installed CCTV cameras had aided the law enforcement in tracking and identifying miscreants.

Cameras to be installed at entry, exit points

The cameras will be installed at key entry and exit points, sensitive areas, and major intersections. The system will include PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) and ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras, with a total estimated cost of Rs 2 crore. Voice controllers will be integrated into the system, he said.

The control and monitoring of the cameras will be managed through two centralised control rooms- one under the supervision of an additional superintendent of police (ASP) and the other operated jointly by police, municipal authorities, and the agency responsible for its maintenance, he said.

Tiwari mentioned that the project has commenced and is expected to take two to three months for full implementation. Once completed, it will enable real-time tracking of activities across Sambhal, significantly strengthening the city's security framework, he said.

On November 24 last year, violence erupted in Sambhal’s Kot Garvi locality during a survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid. The incident led to the death of four people due to gunfire, while several others sustained injuries.