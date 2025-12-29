SC upholds Kuldeep Sengar's sentence in Unnao rape case; stays Delhi HC decision Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted in the Unnao rape case in December 2019 and sentenced to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on him. On December 23, the Delhi High Court suspended his life sentence.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed Delhi High Court order which suspended former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's sentence in Unnao rape case. Overturning the decision, the top court said that the relief cannot be granted to the accused as he was convicted and sentenced for a separate offence as well.

The SC also issues notice to Sengar on an appeal of CBI against High Court order.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted in the Unnao rape case in December 2019 and sentenced to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on him.

On December 23, the Delhi High Court suspended his life sentence. The order was passed by a division bench consisting of Justice Subramonium Prasad and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar.

Following this, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a plea before the Supreme Court on Friday, requesting a stay on the Delhi High Court’s decision to grant relief to Sengar.

Victim-side advocate Hemant Kumar Maurya hailed the SC order, asserting that Sengar would not be released from the jail under any circumstances.

"I would like to thank the Supreme Court today. The victim also wants to express her gratitude. The Supreme Court has issued a strong order to the lower courts stating that the accused will not be released from jail in any case, and the order granting relief has been stayed. The opposition has been given time to file a counter-affidavit, and until then, he will not be released from jail under any circumstances. This is the order of the Supreme Court, and there is a stay on the High Court's order," he said.

Women activist hails SC order

Women activist Yogita Bhayana hailed the order and thanked the top court and media.

“Satyamev Jayate. We were hoping for this order. We thank the Supreme Court and all the media for this. The Supreme Court has been sensitive towards this case. This was the very basis of justice. It will send a message to the country's daughters that if they face injustice, they will get justice,” she said.