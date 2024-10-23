Uttar Pradesh: Hotel worker detained for spitting on 'rotis' in Barabanki

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL VIDEO SCREENGRAB (X) Hotel worker detained for spitting on 'rotis' in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.

Uttar Pradesh: A hotel worker has been detained in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district after a purported video showed him spitting on rotis while baking them, police said today (October 23). The hotel where the incident occurred has been shut down, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said a video from Sudhiyamau town in the Ramnagar police station area had gone viral, showing the man allegedly preparing rotis by applying saliva.

"Based on the video, the police took the accused, identified as Irshad, into custody on Tuesday," he said.

"The hotel has been closed, and the rotis have been seized for examination," Sinha said, adding that further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe. The state government has also proposed to make a law that makes such actions a non-bailable offence entailing severe punishment.

Yogi govt to bring ordinance over incidents of spitting in food

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the Uttar Pradesh government held a key meeting to ensure stringent action over incidents of spitting in food or serving food mixed with spit. Yogi government is set to bring 'Prevention of Pseudo and Anti-Harmony Activities and Prohibition of Spitting Ordinance 2024' and 'UP Prevention of Contamination in Food (Consumer Right to Know) Ordinance 2024'. Chief Minister Yogi held a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary Home Deepak Kumar, Ashish Singh (Home Department), Sanjeev Gupta (Home Secretary DGP) along the concerned officials.

The Uttar Pradesh government through these ordinances is aiming at forming strict provisions against those who serve food with spit. Along with this, it will also empower every consumer to have complete information about his food i.e. where is the food prepared, who is preparing it, etc.