Ghaziabad maid caught mixing urine in food, family members fall ill, liver damaged | VIDEO

Ghaziabad viral video: A shocking incident come to light in Ghaziabad from a Crossing Republic society. A woman, employed as a househelp, was caught contaminating her employer’s food with urine. The maid was seen urinating into cooking vessels and using the contaminated water to prepare meals.

Hidden camera reveals truth

The matter came to light when all the family members started feeling unwell, prompting them to consult a doctor. However, no clear cause was identified. Growing suspicious of the food they were consuming, the family decided to install a camera in the kitchen. The footage captured revealed a shocking truth.

The video that has surfaced is said to be from October 14. After the video of the incident surfaced, the victim's family complained to the police and also lodged an FIR. The police are currently investigating the matter.

Maid was working for 8 years

The victim's family said that the woman had been working for them as a cook for the past eight years.

After the entire family began experiencing liver-related health issues, they became suspicious and installed a camera in the kitchen. Shocking footage showed that after urinating, the woman mixed the urine into the flour to make the dough and used it to make rotis.

However, it is unclear how long the woman has been doing this. Following the family's complaint, the accused woman has been taken into custody by the Cosing Republic Police and she is currently being interrogated.

