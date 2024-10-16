Bahraich: UP CM meets with family of 22-year-old man who was killed in communal violence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Relatives of the 22-year-old man who was killed in communal violence on Sunday attend his funeral procession, in Bahraich

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday met with the family members of the 22-year-old man killed in communal violence in Bahraich district two days back. The CM met Ram Gopal Mishra's wife Roli Mishra, his father Kailash Nath Mishra, mother Munni Devi and cousin Kishan Mishra. Ram Gopal Mishra was shot dead and about half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing as communal violence broke out in the Maharajganj area of Bahraich near Rehua Mansoor village in Mahsi tehsil during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on Sunday.

Before meeting the CM, the deceased's father Kailash Nath said, "...My son has been killed. I want the culprits to be punished. They have destroyed my family. They must be punished for this."

On Monday, scores of people, some armed with sticks, walked in his cortege amid cries for justice from the family and others, as tension escalated with shops being burnt down and angry crowds out in the streets. Restless crowds, some people armed with sticks and iron rods, roamed the streets and shops were set on fire as tension escalated in Bahraich on Monday, a day after a 22-year-old man was killed in communal violence during a Durga idol immersion procession. Police have booked a man and detained around 30 people in connection with the unrest. There were protests at several places and slogans raised against police and administrative officials, even as police forces conducted flag marches in the area. Black smoke billowed into the sky from some shops, houses and vehicles set ablaze.

The last rites of the youth were performed amid heavy security. Internet services have been suspended in the district as a precautionary measure.

Sunday's violence was triggered by a disagreement over music being blasted out from loudspeakers while the procession was passing through the area. Ram Gopal Mishra of Rehua Mansoor village was walking in the procession when he suffered a bullet wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, one of his family members said.