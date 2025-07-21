Uttar Pradesh Police busts major terror plot in Muzaffarnagar, suspects ISI connection Addressing a press conference on Monday, DIG Saharanpur Abhishek Singh said the videos, falsely portraying brutal killings of Muslim women and children by Bajrang Dal, were allegedly circulated to incite hatred and unrest among communities.

Muzaffarnagar:

In a major breakthrough, the police in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar have foiled a large-scale terror conspiracy aimed at sparking communal violence and lone-wolf attacks in the region. Addressing a press conference on Monday, DIG Saharanpur Abhishek Singh confirmed the arrest of three people in connection with the plot, revealing disturbing details about the attempted disruption.

"These individuals are not highly educated, but they were being used to spread fake and provocative videos via WhatsApp," said DIG Singh. He said the videos, falsely portraying brutal killings of Muslim women and children by Bajrang Dal, were allegedly circulated to incite hatred and unrest among communities. "A Pakistani video was shared in local WhatsApp groups, claiming Bajrang Dal had attacked Muslim families. We strongly suspect this video was provided by ISI handlers to incite violence during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra," Singh added.

WhatsApp groups identified by Police

Khidmat Abbasi Group (Meerut): 450 members Proud Indian Muslim (Muradabad): 450 members Muslim Samaj Zindabad (Muzaffarnagar): 150 members All India Employer Group: 850 members Kakraulli Yuva Ekta (Muzaffarnagar): 150 members

(Image Source : REPORTER)WhatsApp Group names.

Three suspects arrested in case

The arrested suspects - Nadeem, Manosher, and Rahees - all hail from Kakrauli. Police have identified five inflammatory WhatsApp groups that were used to spread the fake content. Voice analysis and mobile forensic examinations have revealed concrete evidence linking the accused to the circulation of the video, which originated from Muzaffargarh in Pakistan and dates back to April 2024, the DIG added.

Plot linked to ISI handlers

DIG Singh further stated that the plot involved triggering riots, sparking communal tensions, and orchestrating lone-wolf terror attacks. The possibility of involvement by terrorist and anti-national organisations cannot be ruled out. Cases have been filed under the UAPA, IT Act, and several serious IPC sections, he added. The DIG also added that the police, aided by ATS and other central agencies, acted promptly and prevented what could have been a devastating chain of violent events across the country. The investigation is ongoing, with both forward and backwards links under close scrutiny, DIG Singh added.

What is a 'Lone Wolf' attack?

A 'Lone Wolf' attack refers to a type of terrorist act carried out by an individual without any direct support or backing from an external group or organisation. The attacker independently plans, prepares, and executes the attack. Such incidents are recognised as acts of terrorism.

