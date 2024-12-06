Friday, December 06, 2024
     
Uttar Pradesh: Six die as car crashes into tree in Pilibhit district

Uttar Pradesh: Pilibhit SP Avinash Kumar Pandey said four of the injured people were referred to a more advanced centre for better treatment while two were discharged after primary aid.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Pilibhit Published : Dec 06, 2024 9:55 IST, Updated : Dec 06, 2024 9:56 IST
Uttar Pradesh road accident, Six die as car crashes into tree in Pilibhit district, UP police invest
Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh: Six die as car crashes into tree in Pilibhit district.

Uttar Pradesh: At least six people died and several injured in a road crash in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district early Friday (December 6), police said. In Pilibhit, a car with 11 people crashed into a tree in an area under the Neoria Police Station, resulting in the death of six passengers, a senior police officer said.

"Some people from Khatima in Uttarakhand had come here to attend a wedding. They were on their way back in a Maruti Ertiga car with 11 people onboard. The car apparently lost control and crashed into a tree along the road," Superintendent of Police (Pilibhit) Avinash Kumar Pandey told media.

"Doctors have informed us that three people were brought dead to the hospital while two succumbed during treatment- a total of six casualties," he said.

"All possible medical care is being provided to the injured," he added.

More details are awaited in this regard.

