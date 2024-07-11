UP paper leak case: Non-bailable warrants issued against 18 accused including two MLAs | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Jakhaniya MLA Bedi Ram (L) and Gyanpur MLA Vipul Dubey.

In a significant development, a Uttar Pradesh court has ordered non-bailable warrants against 18 people, including Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA Bedi Ram and Nishad Party MLA Vipul Dubey, in a case involving paper leaks and recruitment scams. Bedi Ram represents the Jakhaniya constituency in Ghazipur, while Vipul Dubey is the MLA from Gyanpur in Bhadohi.

Accused to be produced in court on July 26

Special Judge Pushkar Upadhyay issued non-bailable warrants against all accused in a 2006 case under the Gangster Act. Additionally, the court has directed Inspector Krishna Nagar to ensure the presence of all accused on July 26.

What's the case?

According to the prosecution, the Special Task Force (STF) found that the question paper for the Railway Group-D examination was leaked on February 25, 2006. The STF also found original documents of several candidates involved in the recruitment process, along with multiple vehicles. A case under the Gangster Act was registered against all suspects at the Krishna Nagar police station.

Earlier, the court had dealt a significant blow by rejecting the attendance pardon petitions of accused Bedi Ram, Deendayal, Shiv Bahadur Singh, Sanjay Shrivastav, and Avdhesh Singh in the case. Subsequently, the court issued non-bailable warrants against all of them, along with previously absent suspects in the case.

