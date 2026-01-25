Uttar Pradesh's 'One District, One Cuisine' launch: Amit Shah spotlights 'desi flavours' for global fame The initiative preserves UP's rich food traditions through modernisation. It prioritizes selecting one iconic dish per district, registering local chefs and artisans, upholding strict quality, hygiene, and safety norms, and driving global expansion via branding, packaging, GI tags, and e-commerce.

Lucknow:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched Uttar Pradesh's ambitious 'One District, One Cuisine' (ODOC) scheme on Saturday (January 24), tying it to the state's celebrated 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) program. Unveiled at Rashtriya Prerna Sthal during Uttar Pradesh Day, the initiative spotlights a signature dish from each of the state's 75 districts, pushing local specialties like Agra's 'petha' and Lucknow's 'malai makhan' toward international recognition with GI (geographical indication) tags.

Building on ODOP's success

ODOP has already elevated UP's regional products to national and global stages. ODOC mirrors this by targeting traditional cuisines and recipes, empowering halwais, small food businesses, and local workers. Officials expect it to spark sustainable jobs at the grassroots, boost the MSME sector, and drive economic growth through wider market access.

Key goals and standards

The scheme focuses on preserving UP's culinary heritage while modernizing it. Priorities include identifying one historic dish per district, registering artisans and chefs, enforcing quality, hygiene, and food safety standards, plus branding, packaging, GI tagging, and e-commerce for global reach. CM Yogi Adityanath emphasised promoting hygienic, nutritious foods like millet-based items, with geo-tagging and export-ready designs to meet domestic and international demand.

Spotlight on signature dishes

UP's districts brim with unique flavours-

Agra: Panchhi Petha

Mathura: Brajwasi Peda

Ayodhya: Ramasare Peda

Aligarh: Chamcham

Barabanki: Chandrakala

Purvanchal: Bati-Chokha and Litti-Chokha

Lucknow: Revdi and Malai Makhan

Varanasi: Launglata and Malaiyo

Sandila (Hardoi): Laddu

Kanpur: Samosa

Hundreds of such local gems, popular at home but obscure abroad, will now gain worldwide exposure, as per the government statement. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, and senior officials attended the event.